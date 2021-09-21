CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds spotlights ACLU, NAACP after Gerard Butler says he doesn't watch his movies

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Ryan Reynolds is using an off-hand comment from Gerard Butler to spotlight a cause.

The "Free Guy" star, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday to weigh in after Butler revealed in an interview from earlier this month that he doesn't watch Reynolds' films.

The Scottish actor, 51, also shared he didn't know about "Free Guy," which came out Aug. 13 and stars Reynolds as a man living inside a videogame.

"Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?" the actor jokingly wrote, captioning a screenshot of two tweets. The first tweet links to a People article about Butler's comments , and the second is a tweet from Reynolds about supporting the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The latter tweet is circled.

"Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf?" he added. "*Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."

Well played.

On Twitter, Reynolds confirmed he will match all donations up to $1 million , split between the NCAAP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the ACLU through Oct. 8. "We still believe in you, 2021," the actor wrote. "Let’s help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf  change it together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjjYX_0c3nxe0r00
Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Tuesday to weigh in on Gerard Butler revealing in a recent interview with that he doesn't watch Reynolds' films. Charles Sykes, Invision, AP/ Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

In a Sept. 8 interview with UNILAD about his upcoming film "Copshop," Butler remarked that he wasn't aware of Reynolds' latest film.

"I actually don't know what Free Guy is," he said. When his "Copshop" co-star Alexis Louder informed him that it's Reynolds' latest movie, Butler responded: "Oh (expletive) is it?… I don’t watch Ryan Reynolds movies."

USA TODAY has reached out to Butler's reps for further comment.

'A festival of anxiety': Ryan Reynolds talks returning to the red carpet with Blake Lively

Butler starred in the 2009 film "Gamer," about death row inmates forced to battle as part of a mind-control videogame. The same day "Free Guy" came out, "Slash Film" writer Chris Evangelista tweeted a poster of "Gamer," calling it, "The original FREE GUY"

"It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine," Butler told UNILAD of "Gamer."

"But, I didn’t feel people really did get it at the time. It didn’t do amazing business. It has become a bit of a cult classic, but I didn’t know about this resurgence."

Gerard Butler sues over 'Olympus Has Fallen' profits, claims he is owed $10 million: Reports

Review: Ryan Reynolds' cheerful 'Free Guy' channels 'Tron' by way of 'Ted Lasso'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Reynolds spotlights ACLU, NAACP after Gerard Butler says he doesn't watch his movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most popular stars in the business, each boasting a strong track record at the box office when it comes to the action genre. Take the pair of them, throw them together in a classic two-hander burdened with a blockbuster budget, and the results are… perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Ryan Reynolds
HuffingtonPost

Gerard Butler Tried To Come For Ryan Reynolds And The Emphasis Is On Tried

Please come forward if you’ve witnessed Gerard Butler secretly watching the very underrated rom-com “Definitely, Maybe” on an airplane flight, because he’s claiming not to watch Ryan Reynolds movies full stop. Despite the two stars being essentially interchangeable in many of their on-screen roles, the Scottish actor chose to come...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds has the best response to Gerard Butler’s diss about Free Guy

Gerard Butler made a snide remark about Free Guy, but Ryan Reynolds was quick to come back with his own retort.The 300 actor made the comment during a recent interview, in which he was asked about the similarities between his 2009 box office failure Gamer and Reynolds’s recently released blockbuster Free Guy.Butler took the opportunity to throw shade at the Deadpool star, claiming not to know of the actor’s latest film or watch any of his work. “I actually don’t know what Free Guy is,” Butler told Unilad, prompting his Copshop co-star Alexis Louder to explain that it is...
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Safe House and Watching Ryan Reynolds Before He Was Deadpool

There’s a scene midway through Safe House, the 2012 thriller which stars Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, that hits entirely differently in 2021. As with any number of films starring these leading men, the stars are cultivating an oil and water relationship in the sequence, one built on mutual distrust and loathing as they drive across a countryside. But in the case of Reynolds, it plays differently than how modern audiences likely expect. When Washington begins trying to get under the younger guy’s skin—poking at his insecurities like he’s Ethan Hawke in Training Day or pretty much the entire cast of Man on Fire—Reynolds is visibly shaken. He then folds like a cheap suit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Scottish#Naacp Ldf#Ncaap#Invision#Unilad#Reports Review
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy will be available to watch on Disney+ very soon

Free Guy's theatrical release might still be active, but that hasn't stopped streaming service Disney+ from fast-tracking its debut next week. From Wednesday, September 29, Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer's video game blockbuster will be watchable on the UK platform (under its Star offerings) in all of its bonkers glory.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gerard Butler Shades Ryan Reynolds, But the 'Deadpool' Star Has the Perfect Response

Ryan Reynolds continues to prove that he's one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. While promoting his new movie Copshop in a new interview with UNILAD, actor Gerard Butler was asked about a movie that he made back in 2009, a sci-fi thriller about being Inside a videogame called Gamer. "I was hoping it was of the time, that people would get it. I thought it was genius. It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine," Butler said. "But, I didn't feel people really did get it at the time. It didn't do amazing business. It has become a bit of a cult classic, but I didn't know about this resurgence."
MOVIES
imdb.com

Other Ryan Reynolds Movies You Should Watch After Free Guy

2021 is the year of deja vu. It has conquered our airwaves; it has twisted our headlines; and it has massively entrenched itself in multiplexes, where last year's movies are current entertainment. A relief? Sure. Numbing? That too. It's hard to shake the sense that we've already seen everything that theaters have to offer, given that we got our first glimpses of "Black Widow" and "F9" more than a year a half ago.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

Is Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood now? Ryan Reynolds says YES!

Post fantastic critical acclaim and global box office success, Superstar Ryan Reynolds exciting adventure comedy FREE GUY is all set to release in India tomorrow…and he wants Indian fans to know a top secret! Is Hollywood mimicking our Industry? Ryan thinks FREE GUY is just like an Indian film!. Catch...
MOVIES
Fast Company

Watch: Ryan Reynolds just learned that he’s better off not showing his face

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Some products just seem easier to advertise than others. Which would you rather create a commercial for, a gin brand or an advertising technology platform? Over the past few years Ryan Reynolds has emerged as a wizard of creative marketing. From the absolute blitz of Deadpool work to Aviation Gin, Mint mobile to Match.com, Reynolds has crafted his own bespoke approach that on one hand, is a wink-wink acknowledgement of all the advertising tropes we’re regularly inundated with. And on the other, it’s still very much an effective ad in and of itself.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Says He Headbutted Denzel Washington Twice While Making Safe House

Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington have individually starred in much better movies than Safe House, but the 2012 action thriller has found a new lease of life on streaming. It’s been one of the most popular titles on Netflix in the United States all week, which is far from the first time subscribers have seen it on the Top 10.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Watch as he says he doesn’t regret words to Xavier on eviction night

Big Brother 23 cast member Kyland Young has been doing exit interviews following his elimination from the show. At the end of the latest Big Brother eviction episode, the world watched as Kyland and Xavier Prather exchanged words before Kyland went to meet with host Julie Chen Moonves. It was...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

257K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy