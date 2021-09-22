CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Distiller Melissa Heim Launches Big Nose Kate Whiskey

By Press Release
 7 days ago

A highly unique blend with a strong body and rich mouthfeel, Big Nose Kate opens with notes of dry sherry and cherry fruit, cereal grain and oak, and finishes with mellow baking spice. Artfully and meticulously sourced from superb distillers across the country, the whiskey is well-traveled, bold, and brave. Just like its namesake. (And yes, it has a big nose.)

