Distiller Melissa Heim Launches Big Nose Kate Whiskey

TWO urban licks is welcoming the fall season by hosting, Whiskey TWO Wine, a unique dinner experience showcasing the whiskeys of Redwood Empire and wines of Raeburn Winery on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. Known for its acclaimed American cuisine, Executive Chef Matt Weinstein has curated a menu that pairs perfectly with picks from Todd Rushing, Concentrics Restaurants’ partner and renowned food, wine and spirit expert. Rushing will kick off the evening with three whiskey and appetizer pairings followed by a three-course, wine dinner. The Whiskey TWO Wine experience is $90 per person, tax and gratuity not included. To make a reservation or for more information, call 404.522.5622. TWO urban licks is located at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA, 30306. Visit twourbanlicks.com for more information. Stay connected on Twitter at @2urbanlicks and Instagram at @TwoUrbanLicks and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TwoUrbanLicks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO