CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dakota Zoo welcomes new residents — penguins!

By Nikiya Carrero
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something new at the Dakota Zoo…its first-ever penguin exhibit!. It’s a project 18 years in the making between planning, fundraising for the new facility and organizing to get the penguins to the Capital City. Now, six male African Penguins are calling the zoo home. “Because they are from...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Zoo, local artists, zookeepers partner to conserve African penguins

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Zoo, the Southern Colorado chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers and local artists will be working together to present the annual “Creations for Conservation” Art Show and Auction. The week-long auction will be held online from Sunday, Sept. 26 until Saturday, Oct. 2, in order...
PUEBLO, CO
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Saturday is Pollinator Day at Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and the Dakota Zoo are teaming up to educate the public about pollinators with Pollinator Day at the Dakota Zoo, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first 1,000 people in the door will receive free train tickets to view the zoo’s new pollinator beds.
ANIMALS
103GBF

There’s Officially Penguins in Evansville as Mesker Park Zoo Introduces us to their Newest Residents [VIDEO]

It's been a long time coming, we've been hearing of Mesker Park Zoo's plans to add a penguin exhibit for a few years now. That exhibit is finally becoming a reality because penguins are officially in Evansville! Now the Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is not open yet, but the penguins have arrived at the zoo and are getting care while in quarantine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hot 97-5

When Can We Check Out Dakota Zoo’s New Penguin Exhibit?

There is an exciting exhibit announcement from the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck!. In one week, the ribbon will be cut for the new African Penguin Exhibit at Dakota Zoo in Bismarck! According to a Facebook post, the exhibit will open at 10:15 AM on September 21. If you can't make it before September 26, it was also announced that there will be special "penguin hours" on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo celebrates its bees with updated exhibit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bees help pollinate flowers for crops that make up an $18 billion industry. Their importance to the environment also helps clean the air, ecosystems and stabilize soils. The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck celebrated its bee population by unveiling a new bee exhibit in the Discovery Center....
BISMARCK, ND
fox5atlanta.com

Baby giraffe: Oklahoma zoo welcomes healthy female calf

The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe to its animal family. The zoo announced the arrival of a healthy female calf to first-time mom Julu, a 6-year-old giraffe at the zoo. "Watching Julu grow from a young calf to becoming a mother herself has been a rewarding experience...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Dakota Zoo#African Penguins#The San Diego Zoo
wfsu.org

South Georgia Elephant Refuge To Welcome First Resident

The excitement is building at Elephant Refuge North America just outside the small South Georgia town of Attapulgus. The protected habitat will soon welcome its first full-time resident. Carol Buckley is the founder of the 850-acre refuge and the Elephant Aid International organization that oversees it. She also has a...
GEORGIA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Get Ready to Squeal, Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts Welcomes the Cutest Pig ever

A special summer birth of the adorable red river hog happened on July 31 this year. The little piglet was introduced to the public on August 14th and is doing well. Her mother, Artemis was hooked up with Tamu, a red river hog and the magic was real. Artemis is a first-time mom, and she gave birth to triplets but sadly the other two piglets didn’t make it. The new piglet appears strong and is doing very well according to dailypaws.com.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Visitors Reminded To Give Wildlife Plenty Of Room During Rut

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Flocks of tourists gather to watch bull elk challenge each other, bugling and defending their herds every September. The annual rut brings huge herds of elk to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Elk, deer and moose are all entering their rut in Colorado’s high country. Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind visitors and people who live in Colorado to give these animals plenty of space, wherever you encounter them. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “If you’re seeing ears back, hair raised, lowering of the head… those are all signs of aggression,” said Ashley Nettles, Wildlife Biologist with the Dillon Ranger District. “So, lots of space is the key and not getting too close… if they’re blocking your path on a trail, go around if you can or just pick a different trail and head back.” (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, the largest population in the U.S.
ESTES PARK, CO
KCCI.com

Blank Park Zoo welcomes harbor seal pup

DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a new face at Blank Park Zoo, and the zoo wants your help naming her. Blank Park Zoo announced Friday that harbor seal Meru gave birth to a female pup on Aug. 7. According to the zoo, both Meru and her pup are healthy....
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KTTS

New Baby Giraffe At Dickerson Park Zoo

There’s a new baby giraffe at Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo. Emma the giraffe had her baby sometime early Tuesday morning. The zoo’s animal care staff made the discovery when they arrived to check on Emma. The baby is up and walking, and both mother and baby are doing well. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
santaynezvalleystar.com

Santa Barbara Zoo welcoming a baby boom

After seeing an Amur leopard born last month, zoo has two giraffes expecting. It’s a baby boom at the Santa Barbara Zoo! The zoo’s Animal Care and Health team has confirmed that two of its endangered female giraffes are pregnant. Adia is pregnant and due in January 2022, and Audrey is pregnant and will be due in July 2022. The zoo’s adult male Michael is the sire of both.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sioux City Journal

Omaha zoo welcomes red panda

The Omaha zoo’s lone red panda now has a buddy, but you likely won’t see the pair on display together. Shanu, who is 2 years old, came to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium last month. She comes from the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas, where she was born.
OMAHA, NE
WLWT 5

There's a new face in cheetah habitat at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — There's a new face in the cheetah habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo introduced Tommy T, or Tom for short, to the public on Facebook Thursday. Zoo officials said Tom was featured on the cover of National Geographic in 2012. The cheetah is known for his big purr and personality.
CINCINNATI, OH
Atlantic City Press

Cape May County Zoo welcomes pair of Eurasian eagle owls

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Tuesday announced the arrival of a breeding pair of Eurasian eagle owls. Eurasian eagle owls live in the woodlands, deserts and mountainous regions of Northern Africa, Asia and Europe, according to a news release from the zoo. With a wingspan over 6 feet, they are among the largest owls in the world. The zoo's pair consist of 4-year-old male Quasimodo and 12-year-old female Esmerelda, named for the characters from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." They came from the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
portlandsocietypage.com

Oregon Zoo Celebrates Remarkable Life of One of World’s Oldest Penguins

Portland, OR. The Oregon Zoo bid a sad farewell in mid-September to Mochica, elder statesman of the Humboldt penguin colony and a distinguished seabird ambassador for more than three decades. At 31 years old, he was one of the oldest — and best-loved — penguins on the planet. “Mochica was...
PORTLAND, OR
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy