Gigantic 2022 Toyota Tundra Can’t Haul as Much Weight as Tiny Ford Ranger

Of all the available used full-size pickup trucks, the 2018 and 2019 Toyota Tundra are the worst from their perspective model years. Only six automakers make the list as not many full-size pickup trucks are left on the market. One would think with such minimal competition, an industry giant like Toyota could do very well in the full-size pickup truck segment. For a few different reasons, U.S. News & World Report ranks the Toyota Tundra dead last among its peers for back-to-back model years. Buying a used pickup truck can be difficult, so you might want to avoid the 2018 and 2019 Toyota Tundra.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO