Family of British teen reaches settlement with U.S. State Department employee after fatal car accident

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael Speckhardt, the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Inspector General (“State Department OIG”), and Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, New York Field Office (“IRS-CI”), announced that MAY SALEHI, a former State Department employee, pled guilty today to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. SALEHI was a longtime State Department employee who was involved in evaluating bids for critical overseas government construction projects such as U.S. embassies and consulates. SALEHI gave confidential inside bidding information to a bidder, and received $60,000 in kickback payments in return. SALEHI surrendered today and pled guilty before United States Magistrate Judge James L. Cott. SALEHI’s case is assigned to United States District Judge P. Kevin Castel.
