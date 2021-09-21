Black Music Coalition x The Future Is To Review ‘Blackout Tuesday’ A Year On At Royal Albert Hall
On June 2, 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the now-infamous Blackout Tuesday (#theshowmustbepaused and its UK equivalent #theshowmustbepaused) was held and black squares were posted all over social media with pledges to make fundamental changes. It was a particularly popular movement in the music industry where Black executives are rare, despite the overwhelming popularity of Black music.www.complex.com
