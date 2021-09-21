Black Music Coalition x The Future Is To Review ‘Blackout Tuesday’ A Year On At Royal Albert Hall

It’s been more than four years since the world started playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and we’ve had oodles of battle royale games ever since. After all this time, I think I’m finally starting to understand the genre’s appeal. Spellbreak was the first one that I really got into, and it’s still my absolute favorite, but I’ve had a great deal of fun with both Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite as well. While I don’t think I would add Super Animal Royale to my list of regularly played battle royales, it’s still an interesting game that’s definitely worth a peek.

