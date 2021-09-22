CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The World’s First Temple” – New research from Göbekli Tepe

By Sean McShee
The Wild Hunt
The Wild Hunt
 7 days ago
TWH – Göbekli Tepe straddled the transition from hunter-gatherer culture to farming culture, and is considered the world’s oldest known monumental complex. The first findings from Göbekli Tepe claimed that in 9000 B.C.E., people built it as a ritual center and before they had begun to settle in villages or to invent farming. Some archaeologists labeled the site as “The World’s First Temple.” They argued that religious rituals drove the invention of farming.

The Wild Hunt

The Wild Hunt

ABOUT

The Wild Hunt is an independent news agency, focused only on the Pagan, Heathen, Witchcraft and polytheist community. It is our mission to serve our global readership daily with news and commentary, originating from within Pagan, Heathen, and polytheist communities, or of interest to those communities, or affecting them.

 https://www.wildhunt.org

