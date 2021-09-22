“The World’s First Temple” – New research from Göbekli Tepe
TWH – Göbekli Tepe straddled the transition from hunter-gatherer culture to farming culture, and is considered the world’s oldest known monumental complex. The first findings from Göbekli Tepe claimed that in 9000 B.C.E., people built it as a ritual center and before they had begun to settle in villages or to invent farming. Some archaeologists labeled the site as “The World’s First Temple.” They argued that religious rituals drove the invention of farming.wildhunt.org
