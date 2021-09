Y-Combinator-backed Aspire reveals that it has secured $158 million in capital via its Series B round. “Aspire is the all-in-one finance operating system for growing businesses. We help companies pay, manage, and earn smarter – by doing more than a bank, bookkeeper, or reward program could ever do alone. Our mission is to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs with the financial tools they need to realise their company’s full potential.”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO