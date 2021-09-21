iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max review: Nearly perfect, but the camera needs a fix

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start.
There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there.
Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
