CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two cold, hard truths about Steelers loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Eric Hassel
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers loss to the Las Vegas Raiders exposed the shortcomings of an ineffective offense and lack of depth on the defense. I know what you’re thinking: we are only two games into the 2021 NFL season and we are already bemoaning one loss. It’s one loss! Why are even discussing it? Well, here’s my retort to the aforementioned questions. We are discussing one loss because it was not only a conference loss, but it was a loss that could have and should have been a win for the Steelers.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Steelers against the Bengals

Coming off a loss in their home opener to the Las Vegas Raiders, what will the Pittsburgh Steelers do as they try to get back in the win column?. The Steelers woes against the Raiders continued in Week 2. Derek Carr dropped 382 passing yards on the Steelers defense, which was too much to overcome in their 26-17 loss to Las Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bills#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Wr
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger...
NFL
AL.com

‘Opportunity’ arrives for Peyton Barber with Las Vegas Raiders

Two weeks ago, running back Peyton Barber was on the Washington Football Team’s practice squad after failing to survive the end-of-the-preseason roster cut. But on Sunday, the former Auburn standout could play a large role in one of the marquee games of the NFL’s second week when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Possible Solutions At Guard For Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden have a problem at offensive guard. Are there any viable solutions?. The Raiders’ exciting 33-27 Monday night football win over the Ravens came at a price. Amongst a long list of banged-up players was starting guard Denzelle Good, who suffered a torn ACL on just the seventh snap of the game. While Good toughed it out and played another ten snaps, his season was unfortunately over before it began. With an O-line already severely depleted, here are three solutions to help address the loss at guard.
NFL
Seacoast Online

First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) Sunday in Week 2 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. : All Week 2 odds and lines. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens: Top 5 takeaways from Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

Ravens, Brandon Stephens Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. In a game where the Ravens jumped to a 14-0 lead, they would then be outscored 33-13 the rest of the way. Plain and simple the Ravens blew this...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: winners and losers against Ravens

It wouldn’t be a Las Vegas Raiders game unless there was at least a little heartache involved, right?. As fans suffered through a roller coaster of emotions, the Raiders got a huge win against a consistent playoff and Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens. It was far from pretty, but as a wise man once said: “Just Win Baby!”
NFL
Sacramento Bee

AFC award is nice, but Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby already ‘locked in’ on Steelers

Maxx Crosby made his presence felt in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. Crosby finished with two sacks, two tackles for loss and six tackles and on Wednesday was named the AFC defensive player of the week — the second time he’s earned the conference’s weekly defensive award and third overall (special teams).
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
344K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy