Relationships

Health Fusion: Fast food, kids and the pandemic's influence on eating habits

By Vivien Williams
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast food is fine every now and then, right? That's what results from a new poll show about parents' views on their kids' eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers conducted the poll to learn about pandemic-related lifestyle changes involving food. The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health revealed some interesting things.

