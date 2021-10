LeBron James today revealed for the first time unequivocally that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19. “I was skeptic[al] at first,” said James, “but I did my research.” The Lakers superstar said he decided it was the best decision “for my family and for my friends, that’s why I decided to do it.” Throughout the past year, James has been evasive about his vaccination status. But now some cities — such as Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — have vaccination requirements for indoor “mega events,” which include NBA games. San Francisco requires anyone age 12 and over attending an indoor event...

