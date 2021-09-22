Robert Griffin III says he wants to keep playing, would return to Washington: 'I would love to go back'

Robert Griffin III has been without an NFL team since January, but that doesn't mean the former Ravens backup is done with football. In fact, Griffin is so eager to resume playing that he'd jump at the opportunity to return to Washington, where he began his career and lasted just four polarizing seasons muddled by injuries and reported internal disputes. Griffin joined "The Adam Schefter Podcast" on Tuesday to explain, saying he "would love to go back and be able to have that come full circle" in the wake of Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury.