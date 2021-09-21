CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Lois (O'Harrah) Treese

Cover picture for the articleLois Pauline O’Harrah Treese, 95, Cherry Tree, passed away September 20, 2021, at Cambria Care Center. Born February 20, 1926, in Montgomery Twp., in the home she resided most of her life, the daughter of Howard and Mary (Kerr) O’Harrah. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Valgene Treese, who died in 1986; sons, Bryan Treese Sr., James Treese, and Bryan Treese Jr.; daughter, Valerie Bowser; grandsons, Richard and Jessie Bowser; brothers, Harry and Ralph O’Harrah; and sisters, Alice McQuiston, Esther Buterbaugh, and Virginia Lemon Bobick. Survived by son, Jerry (Myrna) Treese, Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Jerry, Joshua, Justin, Michelle, Jamie, Ashley, Latisha, Valerie and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Ava Rose, Isabella, Hannah, Cole, Layne, Kade, Kaylee. Lois was a 1944 graduate of Montgomery Twp. High School. She worked in the defense plants in Cleveland during WWII. She married her late husband, Valgene, on December 6, 1946, and together they raised their family. Formerly employed as a nurse’s aide at Mt. View Nursing Home, Hillsdale. Member of Purchase Line United Methodist Church. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Pastor Raymond Hill officiating. Interment, Rowley Cemetery.

