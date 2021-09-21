Stockbridge hires Frank Trammer as police chief
STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge hired a police chief for its fledgling police department at a special called meeting Monday night. Frank Trammer, who most recently served as the deputy chief of police for the Georgia Tech Police Department, has been hired to develop and implement the newly created department and oversee sworn officers and civilian employees of the department. He is expected to assume these duties by Oct. 4.www.henryherald.com
