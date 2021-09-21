CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Malala Yousafzai’s story comes to life at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

By Celebrations
The Lebanon Reporter
 8 days ago

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient dared to stand up to the Taliban in a fight for education and equal rights and now serves as inspiration to others in The Power of Children: Making a Difference®experience, that recently opened at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It is the only permanent exhibit in the world to feature Malala Yousafzai’s story and the experiences that shaped her.

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Malala Yousafzai

Comments / 0

Community Policy