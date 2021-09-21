Malala Yousafzai’s story comes to life at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
The youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient dared to stand up to the Taliban in a fight for education and equal rights and now serves as inspiration to others in The Power of Children: Making a Difference®experience, that recently opened at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It is the only permanent exhibit in the world to feature Malala Yousafzai’s story and the experiences that shaped her.www.reporter.net
