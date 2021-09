WASHINGTON, DC, Sep 24 — By now you’ve probably heard that there has been an increase in computer usage by senior citizens in recent years, an increase that has accelerated since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But what you may not know is that more and more of the 55-year-old-plus set are using their PCs, Macs and iPads and dating apps to meet and set up dates online. “One survey shows that more than a third of single seniors are into online dating,” according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

