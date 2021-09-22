River Falls Neighborhood Revitalization Rocks the Block
St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, River Falls Housing Authority and the City of River Falls are joining efforts in a five-day project called Rock the Block. The joint effort includes new sheds, accessible playground equipment, landscaping, park benches, picnic tables and a disc-golf course to encourage children and families to enjoy the outdoors in the City of River Falls’ RiverTown Homes neighborhood.www.baldwin-bulletin.com
