Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic beaches of Delaware. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 03:41:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEW CASTLE...NORTH CENTRAL SALEM...NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beckett, or 10 miles east of Wilmington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Woodbury, Pitman, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, Woodstown, Woodbury Heights, Swedesboro, Arden, Chelsea, Beckett, Nether Providence Township, Chester Township, Philadelphia International Arpt, Mullica Hill and Gibbstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 20 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 21. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and west central Comal Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles southeast of Boerne, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Bergheim, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, Cascade Caverns, Anhalt, Specht Store, Fiesta Texas and Scenic Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Milam; Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Robertson and Milam Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cameron, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Calvert, Bremond and Milano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MILAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bandera and southeastern Kerr Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medina, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Camp Verde, Kerrville-Schreiner Park and Center Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Hutto, Weir, Granger Dam, Jonah, Waterloo and Hoxie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

#Beaches#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kimble The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kimble County in west central Texas Southern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams, low water crossings and streets. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mason, Hedwigs Hill, Koockville and Yates Crossing.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Vista and Brundage. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kimble; Mason The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kimble County in west central Texas Southern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams, low water crossings and streets. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mason, Hedwigs Hill, Koockville and Yates Crossing.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hays; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hays, south central Travis and northeastern Comal Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Hunter and Hays City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAYS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bandera by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bandera The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Bandera County in south central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from the Camp Verde to the Medina area. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Medina. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles south of Boerne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Smithson Valley, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area and Timberwood Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Texoma, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bryan; Love; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bryan, east central Love and central Marshall Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1029 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Durant, Kingston, Colbert, Achille, Silo, Mead, Hendrix, Cartwright, Woodville, Lebanon, Willis, Little City, Lake Texoma, Calera and Mcbride. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Comal County in south central Texas Central Hays County in south central Texas East Central Kendall County in south central Texas Southwestern Travis County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms generally along a line from Bee Cave to Wimberley to Canyon Lake to south of Kendalia. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Spring Branch, Smithson Valley, Guadalupe River State Park, Shady Hollow, Bergheim, Manchaca, Mountain City and Hays. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Love County in southern Oklahoma * Until midnight CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marietta, Thackerville, Leon, Burneyville, Rubottom, Overbrook, Lake Murray and Courtney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

