Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Comal County in south central Texas Central Hays County in south central Texas East Central Kendall County in south central Texas Southwestern Travis County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms generally along a line from Bee Cave to Wimberley to Canyon Lake to south of Kendalia. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Fischer, Driftwood, Spring Branch, Smithson Valley, Guadalupe River State Park, Shady Hollow, Bergheim, Manchaca, Mountain City and Hays. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO