Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 15:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-29 15:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway CONFIDENCE GROWING IN LATE WEEK STORM After two systems affect the southern Panhandle, one Tuesday night and another Wednesday night into early Thursday, there is growing confidence in a stronger system for the end of the week. Some uncertainty remains on the strength, track, and timing of this complex system, but storm force winds over the gulf are looking more likely. Heavy rain with an atmospheric river type front begins Thursday night over the northern gulf coast, then spreads over the rest of the panhandle through Friday morning. A developing storm force low then tracks into the gulf from the SW during Friday. This continues the heavy rain across the region over the weekend and elevates winds over the inside waters and land areas. Potential impacts from this system include: flooding, high wind gusts, high seas over the gulf, and a risk of landslides in prone areas. As confidence grows further, various weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO