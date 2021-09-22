CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 04:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic beaches of New Jersey. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Baldwin County through 1115 AM CDT At 1018 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Dauphin Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Morgan. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dauphin Island through 1045 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Dauphin Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Galveston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Galveston County through 130 PM CDT At 1252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Texas City, Dickinson and San Leon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 15:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-29 15:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway CONFIDENCE GROWING IN LATE WEEK STORM After two systems affect the southern Panhandle, one Tuesday night and another Wednesday night into early Thursday, there is growing confidence in a stronger system for the end of the week. Some uncertainty remains on the strength, track, and timing of this complex system, but storm force winds over the gulf are looking more likely. Heavy rain with an atmospheric river type front begins Thursday night over the northern gulf coast, then spreads over the rest of the panhandle through Friday morning. A developing storm force low then tracks into the gulf from the SW during Friday. This continues the heavy rain across the region over the weekend and elevates winds over the inside waters and land areas. Potential impacts from this system include: flooding, high wind gusts, high seas over the gulf, and a risk of landslides in prone areas. As confidence grows further, various weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bandera and southeastern Kerr Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medina, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Camp Verde, Kerrville-Schreiner Park and Center Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bexar County through 1000 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Helotes, or 12 miles northwest of San Antonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Sea World, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, Fiesta Texas and Scenic Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Milam; Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Robertson and Milam Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cameron, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Calvert, Bremond and Milano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MILAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kimble; Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kimble and southwestern Mason Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of London, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kimble and southwestern Mason Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and west central Comal Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles southeast of Boerne, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Bergheim, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, Cascade Caverns, Anhalt, Specht Store, Fiesta Texas and Scenic Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal, Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comal; Hays; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hays, south central Travis and northeastern Comal Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Hunter and Hays City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hays; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hays, south central Travis and northeastern Comal Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Hunter and Hays City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAYS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kerr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kerr County through 1130 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 17 miles north of Vanderpool, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area and Waltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KERR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 930 PM PDT At 905 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Liberty Lake, or 11 miles southeast of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beartooth Foothills, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon Strong winds will impact portions of central Stillwater, central Carbon and central Sweet Grass Counties through 1045 PM MDT As of 830 PM MDT, wind gusts to 50 to 56 mph were observed between Big Timber and Absarokee. Strong winds will continue in this area and expand southeastward toward Joliet and Roberts by 10 PM MDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong crosswinds could impact travel. Locations impacted include Interstate 90 between Big Timber and Park City, Red Lodge, Columbus, Joliet, Fromberg, Absarokee, Bearcreek, Reed Point, Fishtail, Boyd, Roberts, Fox, Dean, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Rockvale, Greycliff, Washoe, Nye, Roscoe and Luther. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 12:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage during the middle of next week..
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Northampton County through 130 AM EDT At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nassawadox, or 10 miles northeast of Cape Charles, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastville, Machipongo and Birdsnest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

