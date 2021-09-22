CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccination required for spring registration

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Hawaiʻi students must be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus before registering for in-person (and hybrid courses) in the spring 2022 semester. Students who have not submitted their vaccine information or received a medical or religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine student health requirement will only be able to register for online classes. The weekly COVID-19 testing option currently available for unvaccinated students who are on campus for the fall 2021 semester will no longer be available as of January 3, 2022.

