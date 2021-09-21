CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie resumed today. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Police in Florida resumed their search Tuesday for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito who has been missing since last week. Investigators are searching for Laundrie on the Venice side of the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve near the family's home in North Port, Florida. Agents were requested Monday afternoon, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Adam Brown.

