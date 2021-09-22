CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Stitt's OSDE audit may be politically-motivated, but is still needed

By Steve Fair okgop@aol.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary, then candidate Kevin Stitt promised to have the state auditor and inspector audit every major state agency if he was elected. He wasn't the only one - every candidate followed then State Auditor Gary Jones' lead and said they would audit every dime of taxpayer dollars, but then the campaign ended and the promises were forgotten, until this week.

