Shelby County, TX

LOCATED:Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeking the whereabouts of Bruce E. Scruggs

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby County Sheriff's Office say that Mr. Scruggs is home safe. "We greatly appreciate each of you for sharing, and are very thankful for this outcome." The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Bruce E. Scruggs, 85, of Timpson. Scruggs is a white male, 6’2”, weighs approximately 210 pounds with green eyes and silver hair. He was last seen driving a 2013 grey Dodge pickup with Texas plate CHS3569 on FM 2026 in the Timpson area. The Dodge truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent. If you have any information on Scruggs’ location, or if you have seen him, please contact the SCSO immediately by calling 936-598-5601.

