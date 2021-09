Richard Wegmann scored twice for Princeton in its 6-0 win over Hamilton West in Princeton. Filipe Matar Grandi, Henry Guevara, Breno Azevedo and Nicola Carusone rounded out the rest of the scoring for Princeton (5-0-1). Carusone, Azevedo, Drew Petrone, Cooper Ealy and Jack Srxner posted one assist each in the victory while Carl Bridge was credited with the shutout thanks to three saves.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO