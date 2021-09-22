CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Emma Raducanu withdraws from Chicago tourney

By Reuters
 7 days ago
2021-09-22 00:04:05 GMT+00:00 - U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, according to multiple reports.

The 18-year-old Raducanu recently returned to her home in England after being away for seven weeks.

Raducanu is currently slated to play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., the following week.

Raducanu, who was a qualifier, didn't lose a set while making U.S. Open history. She defeated fellow teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the final to become the youngest women's Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 at age 17.

The spectacular showing boosted Raducanu's ranking from No. 338 in the world to No. 22.

Raducanu indicated upon returning to England that she planned to play in some upcoming events.

"It's a great feeling to be back home. I've been away for seven weeks so it's nice to be back," Raducanu recently told reporters. "I have a few days' rest and recovery, I think needed after the last seven weeks. But then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments."

According to published accounts, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has withdrawn from the Chicago event, as have two Americans: No. 7 Sofia Kenin and No. 19 Coco Gauff.

--Field Level Media

