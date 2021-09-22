CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

VIDEO: How a Super Volcano Apocalypse Tore Apart the Surface of Mars

By Darko Manevski, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scientists discover from 4-billion-year-old ash that Mars' giant craters are really the remains of massive eruptions.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcanoes#Nasa Goddard#Arabia Terra#Martian#Zenger News
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover four dinosaurs in Montana this summer

A team of paleontologists from the University of Washington and its Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture excavated four dinosaurs in northeastern Montana this summer. All fossils will be brought back to the Burke Museum where the public can watch paleontologists remove the surrounding rock in the fossil preparation laboratory.
SCIENCE
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Scientist: Will an Asteroid Ever Hit Earth? [Video]

Will an asteroid ever hit Earth? There are no known impact threats, but tiny meteors burn up in Earth’s atmosphere all the time! NASA asteroid expert Dr. Kelly Fast tells us more. Will an Asteroid Ever Hit Earth?. We Asked a NASA Scientist. Yes, asteroids have hit Earth over the...
ASTRONOMY
Rebel Yell

an unknown object hit the planet

An unidentified object struck the planet Jupiter on Tuesday, September 14. In fact, the information was announced by various observers. According to the details that have been provided about this phenomenon, the new impact would have taken place on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 pmUT, that is, on September 14 at 12:39:30 am, time of Paris. The phenomenon has been observed by scientists in several countries.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

32,000 mph fireball spotted soaring over North Carolina

Newly released footage shows a spectacular fireball blazing at 32,000 mph (51,500 km/h) across the skies above South Carolina on Friday evening (Sept. 24), the American Meteor Society (AMS) reported. More than 80 people spotted the fireball, which NASA said was just one of five such meteors reported soaring over...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

How would humans decompose on Mars?

Mars has dominated recent headlines as the newest generation of robotic explorers aims to uncover its secrets. But one day, robots won’t be the Red Planet’s only inhabitants. Human explorers will be next. And whether we’re sending a small crew on a round trip or shuttling colonists with a one-way...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
582K+
Followers
61K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy