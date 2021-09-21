CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar movement unchanged ahead of FOMC meeting

Cover picture for the article(Italics: previous analysis) Dollar movement Tuesday—according to the US dollar index—finished considerably off session lows (93.05), forming what many technicians label a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe (bullish signal). EUR/USD, given its negative correlation with the DXY, concluded in the shape of a shooting star candle pattern on the daily chart (bearish signal).

BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps the downward bias unchanged – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks further decline in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘could dip below 1.1680 but may not be able to maintain a foothold below this level’. We added, ‘the next support is at 1.1662’. EUR subsequently dropped to 1.1666 before rebounding slightly to close at 1.1681 (-0.11%). Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, EUR is more likely to consolidate at these lower levels, likely between 1.1660 and 1.1705.”
AUD/USD traders batten down the hatches below daily trendline support

The many cross-currents in the forex space right now is pressuring AUD. AUD/USD bears are in charge and testing a critical daily dynamic support line. The Australian dollar has reversed course on Tuesday, falling from a high of 0.7311 as European markets opened when a surge in US yields sent the US dollar firmly bid across the board. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.6% on the day and trades near 0.7235, hovering over the lows of 0.7228 and on thin ice, technically speaking, testing below daily trendline support.
USD/JPY’s pullback from 111.65, contained above 111.25

The US dollar remains bid, supported above 111.25. US/Japan bond yields' differential is boosting greenbacks rally. Analysts at Credit Suisse see the USD likely to reach levels past 117.00. The US dollar failed on its first attempt to break the year-to-date high at 111.65 earlier on Tuesday and the pair...
EUR/USD bounces off monthly lows, hovers around 1.1680

ECB’s Villeroy and Lagarde are confident that inflation will moderate. Fed’s Powell said “have all but met” the test for bond tapering. Central bank divergence favors the US dollar outlook. The EUR/USD slides during the day, trading at 1.1684, recording a 0.10% loss at the time of writing. The market...
AUD/USD drops back towards monthly support near 0.7200 on risk aversion

AUD/USD holds lower ground in the short-term trading range after the biggest daily fall in two weeks. Fed tapering woes, US debt ceiling concerns joined China headlines to weigh on risk appetite. Firmer US Treasury yields propelled the US dollar, scheduled data came in mixed. Lack of major data/events in...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes a sustained move below key 1.1665 support

EUR/USD remains exposed to further downside risks. DXY takes a breather but yields remain supported by the hawkish Fed. Eurozone energy crisis to weigh amid a downside breakout on the 1D chart. EUR/USD is fading the Asian bounce, as the risks remain tilted to the downside amid the Fed’s hawkish...
AUD/USD tumbles as roadblocks to global growth continue to emerge

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar fell overnight, unable to sustain the advance above 0.73 US cents, amid growing concerns surrounding the global growth outlook. The whispering of a re-emergence in the reflation narrative we saw at the beginning of the week quickly vanished as investors looked to safe haven assets, prompting broad based US dollar gains. Having touched intraday day highs at 0.7310 the AUD fell steadily through the European and American sessions, slumping to an intraday low at 0.7230. The widespread lift in commodity prices and improving terms of trade outlook weren’t enough to rescue the AUD, as fears the global economic recovery will take far longer than first anticipated foster a constant environment of uncertainty. New roadblocks to recovery continue to emerge, and markets are now struggling to grapple with rising energy concerns and the threat of Chinese financial market collapse.
US bond yields keep rising, dollar index hits 10-month high

Summary: Rising US Treasury bond yields continued unabated with the 2-year note closing above 0.305% (0.28% yesterday), an 18-month high. Global bond yields also extended their rallies though the differential remained well in favour of the US Dollar. A surprise fall in US Consumer Confidence to a seven-month low due to the rise in Covid-19 cases was ignored by Dollar bulls. Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and lift interest rates in 2022 supported rising US bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year note climbed 5 basis points to 1.54%, its highest level since June. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major foreign currencies, climbed to hit a 10-month high at 93.74 (93.40 yesterday). Sterling led the currencies lower against the Dollar, tumbling 1.23% to 1.3534, and finishing as worst performing major. The recent fuel shortage in the UK raised fears of a hit to the British economy despite hawkish leanings from the Bank of England. The Euro eased modestly to 1.1684 from 1.1695 yesterday. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar slumped 0.61% to 0.7238 (0.7285) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lost 0.72% to 0.6960 (0.7009 yesterday). The Dollar broke higher against the Japanese Yen to finished 111.50 from 111.00, up 0.48%, matching a July peak. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar advanced further. USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) soared 0.89% to 33.85 (33.60). The Greenback settled at 1.3577 Singapore Dollars from 1.3535 yesterday.
USD/JPY to head towards 114.55 on a break above 112.23/50 – Commerzbank

USD/JPY has held the initial test of the 111.66 July high. Karen Jones, expects the pair to erode this level and challenge the 112.23/50 region. “USD/JPY has rallied to and tested the July high at 111.66. This may provoke a minor dip back ahead of further gains to the more important 112.23/50 zone, which represents highs since 2019.”
Dollar rises to 10-1/2-month peak, lifted by Treasury yield surge

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month peak, and were last up four basis points at 1.5253%. The U.S. dollar index reached its highest level since early November and was last up 0.3% at 93.719. The U.S. dollar surged to its highest in more than 10 months on Tuesday,...
EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1685. Yesterday's weakness to a 5-week 1.1668 low suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1664 (August) would be forthcoming next and yield medium-term downtrend, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1603 today and bring a minor correction. On the upside, only a daily close above...
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential

The US Dollar has showed strength in the aftermath of last week’s FOMC rate decision. The USD is trading in an ascending triangle formation, marked by horizontal resistance around the 2021 highs to go along with bullish trendline support. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart...
US Dollar Post-FOMC Performance Hinges on Slew of US Data

Fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the Dollar over the remainder of the month as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to change gears later this year. The US Dollar Index (DXY) tagged a fresh monthly high (93.52) following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision as the central bank laid out a tentative exit strategy, and signs of stronger growth along with indications of sticky inflation may prop up the Greenback as it fuels speculation for an imminent shift in Fed policy.
Little movement on U.S. stock markets, dollar moves higher

NEW YORK, New York - After two days of rallying Wall Street settled down on Friday with moves in either direction unremarkable. "The last few days have shown a pronounced trend toward recovery in the market and back toward the highs," Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey, told Reuters news agency Friday.
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Evergrande, Treasury Yields, Sentiment – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains against most peers as traders dive into equities. Evergrande remains a risk factor after China warns localities to prepare. AUD/USD rises to key moving average after solid overnight strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia Pacific markets look...
