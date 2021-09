The Philadelphia Eagles have had a colorful past. And a trio of local writers are hoping you read all about it. College professor Brian Michael encouraged a pair of his Holy Family University students, Andrew Palagruto and Andrew Weicker, to join him in a deep dive into the history of Philadelphia’s beloved professional football team. From the early days of the Frankford Yellow Jackets to the parade up Broad Street celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, the new book chronicles nearly 100 years of football from a fan’s point of view. It’s called The Philadelphia Eagles Photo History Book and it is published by Arcadia Publishing. The book is due to hit book store shelves on Sept. 3.

