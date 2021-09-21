CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s economy is growing with fewer workers. Analysts say that’s unusual.

By Alexander Burness
Brush News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s economy is growing despite fewer overall workers, state budgetary analysts said Tuesday. In the quarterly economic forecast, analysts said they expect the state legislature to have $15.3 billion to spend out of the General Fund (which covers education and health care spending, among other areas) for the fiscal year that ends June 30. That’s a 7.2% increase from last fiscal year, and the analysts forecast increases of about 4% in each of the next two fiscal years.

