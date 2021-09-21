Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield Honors Navy Corpsman Killed in Kabul With Custom Cleats

BEREA — Baker Mayfield looked around the visiting locker room Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium and thought the Browns would need a reminder to snap out of it. It turns out the quarterback read his teammates properly, and his speech was necessary after the Browns suffered a 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who had ousted Cleveland from the playoffs eight months earlier in the divisional round.

