Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield Honors Navy Corpsman Killed in Kabul With Custom Cleats
The cleats featured a picture of the 22-year-old from Berlin Heights, Ohio along with the words, "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."www.newsweek.com
The cleats featured a picture of the 22-year-old from Berlin Heights, Ohio along with the words, "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0