Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield Honors Navy Corpsman Killed in Kabul With Custom Cleats

By Andre J. Ellington
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cleats featured a picture of the 22-year-old from Berlin Heights, Ohio along with the words, "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."

www.newsweek.com

brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
