Orange County, CA

Over half of OC cities support the Anaheim Hills Veterans Cemetery

Cover picture for the articleSupervisor Donald P. Wagner, working with the VALOR veterans organization and numerous local officials, announced that 19 out of 34 cities in Orange County now support designating Anaheim Hills as the preferred Orange County location for a State veterans’ cemetery. Since taking office in 2019, Supervisor Wagner has collaborated with officials at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels to bring OC veterans a dignified cemetery and soon. He has also partnered with various veterans’ groups to come to a consensus on where to break ground.

#Anaheim Hills#San Juan#Oc#State#The Veterans Cemetery
