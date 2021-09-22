CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles to open 'Parthenon of film museums,' says Tom Hanks

By VALERIE MACON
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOebN_0c3nimT600
US actor Tom Hanks serves as a trustee for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles /AFP

Los Angeles is finally getting a museum for movies -- and it's about time, said Tom Hanks, as he welcomed journalists to a special pre-opening event Tuesday.

The world capital of filmmaking and home of Hollywood boasts museums for everything from natural history to selfies, but until now has never had one dedicated to the silver screen.

After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week.

"It matters for Los Angeles to have this film museum," said double-Oscar winner Hanks, who serves as a trustee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTcnu_0c3nimT600
Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures will be the largest film-dedicated museum in North America /AFP

"We all know that films are made everywhere in the world, and they are wonderful films. And there are other cities with film museums.

"But with all due respect, a place like Los Angeles, created by the Motion Picture Academy... this museum has really got to be the Parthenon of such places."

Upon opening, the museum -- run by the Oscar-awarding Academy -- will be the largest film-dedicated museum in North America.

Drawing on some $390 million funding from Hollywood institutions old and new -- including Disney, Warner and Netflix -- and beyond, the building was designed by famed architect Renzo Piano.

Piano reworked a historic 1930s department store to house the museum's main galleries.

He added the gleaming, orb-shaped David Geffen Theater, which appears to hover above the museum's courtyard, inviting some obvious comparisons to the "Star Wars" films.

"Don't call this the Death Star!" joked Piano, at Tuesday's press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w89Av_0c3nimT600
Artifacts of cinema, from such film as "The Shape of Water" are displayed inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures /AFP

"Call it the Zeppelin. A Zeppelin to take you [to] a different world."

The museum presents a broad overview of more than a century of motion pictures from around the world.

Modern Tinseltown treasures include costumes from "Bram Stoker's Dracula," an orc from "The Lord of the Rings," the amphibian man from "The Shape of Water," and "Star Wars" droids C-3PO and R2-D2.

Older heirlooms include a "Rosebud" sled from "Citizen Kane," regularly named the best film ever made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXql5_0c3nimT600
Judy Garland's shoes from the Wizard of Oz are displayed inside the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures /AFP

Only three wooden sleds were ever made -- on set, director Orson Welles wasn't happy with the first take, but wrapped filming after the second was thrown onto a furnace for the film's climactic scene, meaning the third survived.

"Do we need a movie museum? Yeah. Because we need to celebrate everything that this town has brought to the world," said Hanks.

The museum's temporary space opens with an exhibition of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's work, leading visitors through a "tree tunnel" inspired by classic "My Neighbor Totoro" to see sketches of flying castles and early character designs.

"We want to bring through all of the international and diverse stories of moviemaking through our galleries," museum director Bill Kramer told AFP.

After a star-studded opening gala Saturday, the museum opens to the public on September 30.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

“The World’s Largest Magic Lantern”: Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick & More Tout Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures And Its Long-Awaited Opening

Many a metaphor was floated on Tuesday morning as Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick and others gathered to celebrate the long-awaited September 30 opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. To architect Renzo Piano, the museum is not the “Death Star” of Star Wars lore, but a “soap bubble” or “a dirigible”—”a flying vessel ready to land, ready to take off.” Hanks—a Museum Trustee who helped lead fundraising efforts—called the institution “the world’s largest magic lantern,” referencing the very earliest image projectors in the history of cinema, some of which can now be found inside the building. What all speakers at today’s press...
MUSEUMS
awardswatch.com

Laura Dern and Tom Hanks to host star-studded Academy Museum special on ABC in October

Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, and Diane Warren Set to Appear in Special Celebrating Launch of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Oscar-winning actors Laura Dern and...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Finch Movie Gets New Poster

Apple TV+ has released the first movie poster for Tom Hanks' Finch. A lot of discussions have sprung up online about the feature which sees the beloved actor and lovable dog as they try to navigate the apocalypse. Originally, Finch was supposed to premiere in the fall of last year, but the pandemic prevented that. (Universal Pictures was handling the release back then.) But, now people will be able to enjoy the feature back in the comfort of their homes. Apple TV previously teamed with Hanks to bring his World War II drama Greyhound to fans. In the same vein, that film was supposed to release in theaters in June of 2020. Sony Pictures couldn't put it out and Apple stepped into the void. The streamer is hoping for some awards buzz with this film too as Greyhound got nominated for Best Sound at the 93rd Academy Awards. Audiences clearly still love the star, as evidenced by the immense outpouring of support when he announced a COVID-19 diagnosis. Check out the brand new poster for yourself right here:
MOVIES
californianewswire.com

Los Angeles-Based Indie Film Director Lakpathy Wijesekara’s Feature Film ‘Free By Noon’ To Hit Theaters In October

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based, Sri Lankan filmmaker, Lakpathy Wijesekara’s latest feature film “Free By Noon” starring John Eisen, Raechel Wong, Justine Herron and Melissa Howell will be theatrically released in Los Angeles from October 15 to October 21, 2021 at the Laemmle theater in Glendale. According...
LOS ANGELES, CA
moviehole.net

Trailer : Tom Hanks is Finch

An epic adventure like no other. Stream ”Finch” November 5 on Apple TV. Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family – his beloved dog and a newly created robot – in a dangerous and ravaged world.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Tom Hanks film “Bios” only in August: Western drama with Helena Zengel on Netflix – Culture

From red / dpa January 22, 2021 – 8:36 a.m. Los Angeles – The corona-related cinema closings are leading to more and more postponements of new films. The start of the new Bond film has just been postponed again to October, and the science fiction drama “Bios” with Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the leading role is now also hit. It should start in April instead of mid-April. The Studio Universal announced on Thursday. Originally, the film should have come to the cinema last October.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Renzo Piano
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Bram Stoker
hypebeast.com

Tom Hanks Builds a Robot to Look After His Dog in Apple TV+ Film 'Finch'

Apple Original Films has released the official trailer of Finch, starring Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones. Helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, the forthcoming title sees Hanks portray robotics engineer and world apocalypse survivor Finch, who has spent the last decade living in an underground bunker with his robotic dog, Goodyear. Finch creates a robot, portrayed by Jones, to serve as Goodyear’s caretaker when he is no longer able to care for his friend:
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

the official trailer for Tom Hanks’ film “Finch” is here ›Macerkopf

It has been known since the beginning of this year that popular actor Tom Hanks will appear in another film on Apple TV +. The shooting is likely to have already been completed or is about to be completed. The Apple Original Film “Finch” celebrates its premiere on November 5th, 2021. The official trailer is now available in advance.
MOVIES
Complex

Tom Hanks Stars in the First Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Apple TV+ Film ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks stars in the first trailer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Finch, an original Apple TV+ in which the actor is joined by a robot and his dog. With Hanks as the titular Finch, the movie follows the story of a man who builds a robot to look after his beloved dog when he’s gone. With the world now a desolate wasteland, and the assumption that there might not be other survivors out there following a cataclysmic event, the three set out on an adventure.
TV & VIDEOS
MetalSucks

Tom Hanks: Actor, Filmmaker… Carcass Fan?

Metal Hammer has published their new interview with Carcass frontman Jeff Walker — y’know, the one where he took partial responsibility for nu-metal — in its entirety. And as it turns out, that nu-metal thing isn’t the only interesting quote to come out of that chat. Here are some highlights…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Film History#Afp Los Angeles#Warner#Japanese
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Go inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally is finally ready to be Los Angeles’ main feature, opening to the public on Sept. 30. “Los Angeles, the film community, the Academy, we’ve wanted to build a museum devoted to movie making for a century. There have been a lot of twists and turns but I am thrilled that this is the moment when we’re opening the museum, it’s been worth it,” said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum, as he stood in the museum’s Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby during a media preview of the facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
codelist.biz

“The Wonderful Mr. Rogers”: Review of the Tom Hanks Film – Culture

How does the man with the scarred nose get to Mr. Rogers’ wall of pictures, behind one of the little doors that the TV presenter opens in his broadcasts like an Advent calendar – behind which the regular employees of his broadcast are usually found, Lady Aberlin or King Friday Thirteenth?
MOVIES
iosconews.com

The Academy's film museum set to finally open

After years of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening, complete with the ruby slippers, Rosebud and R2-D2. (Sept. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/84aae0d251cd48339aa8da3bee9b86b7.
MUSEUMS
IndieWire

Don’t Make Fun of Brian Robbins: Here’s Why Paramount’s Best Hope Is the Director of ‘Norbit’

On September 24, two weeks after her boss Jim Gianopulos lost his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Studios to ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Entertainment Brian Robbins, Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts followed suit. Two deeply respected executives, the best in the business, politely kicked to the curb. Of course, your greatest asset can just as easily be your biggest drawback; being “best in the business” can also make it impossible to succeed in the face of a massive paradigm shift like the one faced by ViacomCBS as it tries to create a competitive streaming platform...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Netflix
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

What's happening in the City of Angels this September including events, food news and happenings. The Wayfarer Downtown LA has opened DTLA and includes a rooftop restaurant with beautiful views and killer cocktails, the Lily Rose underground bar, and the Gaslighter Social Club for coffee, breakfast, lunch or happy hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kolafm.com

Tom Hanks, a Dog, and a Robot! | Cindy Davis |

Tom Hanks taking on a movie role about survival .. not new .. but I can’t wait for “Finch”! The Apple TV+ sci-fi film follows a man named Finch (Hanks), one of the last survivors of an apocalyptic solar event that has left the world a barren wasteland. His only companion is a dog (love it!), and eventually a robot that he creates. “Finch” premieres November 5th (2021) on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below..
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Daniel Craig: 007 over and out

After 15 years playing the legendary British spy James Bond, Daniel Craig is making way for a new generation of actors following his fifth 007 film, "No Time To Die", which has its world premiere in London on Tuesday. The blond-haired, blue-eyed actor was not well known to the general public when he took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, and seemed far removed from the character created by writer Ian Fleming. Even Sam Mendes, director of 2015 Bond film "Spectre", admitted that he thought at the time that it was a bad fit. "I thought Bond had become the opposite of what Daniel is -- a slightly disengaged, urbane, jokey, eyebrow-raising, you know, a pastiche in a way," he told the BBC.
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy