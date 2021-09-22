CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Lake County in east central Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leesburg, Lady Lake, Lake Griffin, The Villages and Fruitland Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

