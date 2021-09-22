CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 3

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the third Saturday of the SEC’s 2021 season, Alabama defeated Florida 31-29 and Georgia defeated South Carolina 40-13 in league games. In non-conference contests, Arkansas defeated Georgia Southern 45-10, Kentucky defeated Chattanooga 28-23, LSU defeated Central Michigan 49-21, Missouri defeated Southeast Missouri 59-28, Ole Miss defeated Tulane 61-21, Tennessee defeated Tennessee Tech 56-0 and Texas A&M defeated New Mexico 34-0 while Auburn lost to Penn State 28-20, Mississippi State lost to Memphis 31-29 and Vanderbilt lost to Stanford 41-23. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 3 games:

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Georgia Southern#American Football#Lsu#Central Michigan#Ole Miss#Tennessee Tech#Texas A M#Auburn#Penn State#Mississippi State#Vanderbilt#Stanford#Gators#Msu#Buckeyes#Rebels#Kansas State#Corral
swark.today

Arkansas vs. Georgia kickoff time

FAYETTEVILLE – National television will continue chronicling the Arkansas Razorbacks’ gauntlet through the SEC. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks Oct. 2 SEC game with the nationally No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs kicks off at 11 a.m. (CDT) on ESPN at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. it was announced Monday. This Saturday the 3-0...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Tulane University
247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 3 SEC Power Rankings: Alabama loses top spot

There was some moving and shaking at the top of the SEC’s power rankings this week. Alabama slipped past Florida in the Swamp, whereas Georgia continues to dominate after taking care of South Carolina. The Auburn Tigers lost to Penn State, and Kentucky looked horrible against Chattanooga. Ole Miss has a Heisman contender, Matt Corral. Arkansas has a 2023 Heisman contender, K.J. Jefferson, Mississippi State is back to being bad, and Vanderbilt continues to get worse.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

140K+
Followers
35K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy