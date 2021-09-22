SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 3
On the third Saturday of the SEC’s 2021 season, Alabama defeated Florida 31-29 and Georgia defeated South Carolina 40-13 in league games. In non-conference contests, Arkansas defeated Georgia Southern 45-10, Kentucky defeated Chattanooga 28-23, LSU defeated Central Michigan 49-21, Missouri defeated Southeast Missouri 59-28, Ole Miss defeated Tulane 61-21, Tennessee defeated Tennessee Tech 56-0 and Texas A&M defeated New Mexico 34-0 while Auburn lost to Penn State 28-20, Mississippi State lost to Memphis 31-29 and Vanderbilt lost to Stanford 41-23. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 3 games:www.al.com
