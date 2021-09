A town that was plunged underwater during a dam project has resurfaced after more than 60 years.The town of Rockport, in Utah, vanished entirely in 1957 – five years after the White House green-lit the construction of the Wanship Dam, which created Rockport Reservoir.No more than 200 residents ever lived in the area before it was abandoned entirely, despite it being settled in as early as 1860, according to Utah State Parks.Just 27 families are thought to have lived in the little town, located in a narrow part of Weber Valley at the mouth of Three Mile Canyon, at...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO