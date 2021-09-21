Florida Registered Sex Offender Indicted for Trying to Entice a 10-Year-Old to Engage in Sex and Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Video Over the Internet

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth beach in July.His arrest follows a nation-wide public appeal and the release of an e-fit, a computer-generated image resembling the attacker, on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live.The attack was reported to have taken place on the afternoon of 18 July, when the girl was playing with a ball with friends in the sea. The ball landed in front of the teenage boy, who then began speaking with the girl, before throwing the ball back to her friends.He then allegedly pulled her out into...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO