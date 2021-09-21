Florida Registered Sex Offender Indicted for Trying to Entice a 10-Year-Old to Engage in Sex and Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Video Over the Internet
September 21, 2021 - Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Christopher Lee Smith (39, St. Augustine) with. attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sex and online distribution of a video depicting the sexual abuse
