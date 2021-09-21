CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florida Registered Sex Offender Indicted for Trying to Entice a 10-Year-Old to Engage in Sex and Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Video Over the Internet

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 21, 2021 - Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Christopher Lee Smith (39, St. Augustine) with. attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sex and online distribution of a video depicting the sexual abuse...

Florida State
St. Augustine
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Child Exploitation#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division#Doj
