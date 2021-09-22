Dokken: First Canada fishing trip in 2 years doesn't disappoint

It wasn't until after 11 hours of driving, when our little Subaru had finally passed the Canadian Border Patrol station, that I allowed myself to believe that this trip was actually happening. Travel during a pandemic is unpredictable: Any trip could be derailed for any reason, at any time. And driving seemed to make it even more so. At least when you fly, you have something tangible - a ticket, a baggage claim stub - to assure you that yes, you are going on vacation. But when you're driving to Canada mere days after the land border reopened to tourists in August, all you have is your vaccination card and your hopes that you didn't screw anything up.

