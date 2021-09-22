CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toast Sells Shares in IPO at $40, Topping Range and Valuing Restaurant-Tech Company at $20 Billion

By Ari Levy, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToast priced its IPO at $40 a share, after previously raising its price range to as high as $36. The company, which sells technology to restaurants, powered through the pandemic by helping eateries transition to takeout and contactless ordering. The IPO gives Toast an initial market cap of $20 billion,...

MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
#Ipo#Restaurants#Tech Companies#Topping Range#Toast#Tost#Tripactions
NBC Philadelphia

Markets Sell Off as a Yield Spike Hits Tech Stocks – What to Watch Next

Markets sold off Tuesday after a spike in yields hammered tech stocks. Here's what five experts have to say about stocks now. Tom Lee, Fundstrat's head of research, said the noise out of Washington, D.C., that contributed to investor nerves was not a deal breaker for markets. "I know investors...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

GM's Commercial EV Business BrightDrop to Supply New Van to Verizon

DETROIT — General Motors' commercial electric vehicle business BrightDrop plans to add a second van to its lineup in 2023, with Verizon Communications scheduled to be the first customer. The automaker on Tuesday said the EV410, a midsize work van, is expected to cater to customers including Verizon that don't...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Soon Can You Sell IPO Shares?

IPOs have helped businesses grow into some of the largest companies in the world. Many investors who bought IPO shares have profited. Some of the most notable IPOs recently have included those of Duolingo, Dole, Freshworks, and Krispy Kreme. But what if you want to sell your IPO shares immediately after the company goes public?
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Chip Shortage Likely to End Next Year

The global chip shortage will become less severe in the second half of 2022, AMD CEO Lisa Su said on Monday. "We've always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply, or vice versa," Su said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. "This time, it's different."
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Cue Health IPO priced in middle of expected range, valuing COVID test maker at $2.3 billion

Cue Health Inc. is set to go public Friday, after the California-based COVID-19 test maker's initial public offering priced at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $200.0 million as it sold 12.5 million shares in the IPO. The pricing valued the company at about $2.3 billion. The stock is slated to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages?. What Happened: According to a Friday Fortune report, when Robinhood launched its feeless stock trading experience in 2014, five years later...
MARKETS

