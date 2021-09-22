CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Health Fusion: Fast food, kids and the pandemic's influence on eating habits

By Vivien Williams
Bemidji Pioneer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast food is fine every now and then, right? That's what results from a new poll show about parents' views on their kids' eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers conducted the poll to learn about pandemic-related lifestyle changes involving food. The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health revealed some interesting things.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#On Children#Pandemic#Google Podcasts#Health Fusion#Twitter Instagram
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits for Your Brain, Say Experts

When you start an eating plan, you may have certain lifestyle goals in mind. These outcomes could range from trimming down your waistline, all the way to a full-body transformation. While many dieters focus on changing aspects of their outer appearance, they may forget how their eating patterns affect their brains. This important organ should get as much attention as your heart, lungs, or any other vital organ. According to The World Federation of Neurology, brain health affects a person's ability to communicate, make proper decisions, and live a healthy lifestyle. A number of factors contribute to this organ's health, including sleep patterns, exercise, and diet.
NUTRITION
news3lv.com

Kids and Sleep Habits

Sleep is an essential building block for your child’s mental and physical health. But if you’re finding it difficult to make sure your kids are getting enough sleep, you’re not alone. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that sleep problems affect 25 to 50 percent of children and 40 percent of adolescents.
KIDS
Newswise

1 in 5 Parents Say Kids Eat Fast Food More Often Since Pandemic

Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For some families, pandemic times have meant increased screen time, attending class from bedrooms and maybe even more dinners from a drive through. While many parents say their family has eaten healthier since the start of the pandemic, one in five report their children...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
primenewsghana.com

5 healthy habits that can help to increase your kid's height

Several factors influence your kid's height, like environment, diet and exercise. Of all the main contributor is your gene, which accounts for 60 to 80 percent of your kid's final height. While you cannot do anything about the gene, giving the right nutrition and diet from an early age can...
KIDS
kyma.com

Medday: Unhealthy habits developed during the pandemic

The latest top health stories brought to us by CBS' "Medday" (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - In this segment of CBS' "Medday" we learn of the latest top health stories, one of which includes one of the unhealthiest habits developed during the pandemic. The unhealthy habit is more children eating fast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ocmomblog.com

Tips To Help You Eat More Healthy Foods And Avoid Fast-food

It can be hard to find time to cook healthy food every day, but the benefits are worth it. It is important for everyone’s well-being to eat healthy foods, and there are many options available when you think about food in a different way. Here are some tips for finding healthy foods that will help you avoid fast food!
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

Some Kids Ate More Fast Food During COVID-19 Pandemic: Poll

While many parents said their families were eating healthier since the COVID-19 pandemic began, some also noted that their children actually ate more fast food, the results of a new poll show. The pandemic certainly disrupted families' routines in many ways, from having to work and study from home to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: All about A-Fib and the latest about how best to treat it

"There's new research that shows treating the bad rhythms and getting people back into a normal heart rhythm sooner is really beneficial," says DeSimone. Treatment has been such that some people without symptoms could stay in a-fib for periods of time, as long as their heart rate stayed below a certain level. Watch as DeSimone discusses causes, symptoms and treatment options for A-Fib.
HEALTH
Bemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Men hate seeing health care providers but it's important they get in the door

I don't know many people who like to go see their providers. But many men seem to really have issues with it. Results from a Cleveland Clinic survey show that 72% of men would rather do chores such as cleaning the toilet than go to the doctor. And about two-thirds of men wait until the last possible minute to go in if they have some sort of symptoms.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Experts weigh in on being fit and fat

How many times have you started a new diet just to abandon it days later? I've done that a ton of times (no pun intended). Despite attempts to shed pounds, many people aren't successful with dieting and obesity continues to be on the rise worldwide. But a study by researchers...
WEIGHT LOSS
tucson.com

Eating for Brain Health

What scares you most about aging? For me, it is the potential for loss of mental acuity, whether due to general dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. My primary motivator for maintaining positive lifestyle behaviors is keeping a healthy brain. With this article, I share my expertise in nutrition and its connection to preserving brain health.
FITNESS
thefreshtoast.com

Has The Pandemic Changed Your Drinking Habits? Here’s How To Know

The pandemic has affected many things, including our relationship to alcohol. Here’s how to tell if your drinking habits have changed. One of the first effects of the pandemic was the fact that most people simply started drinking more. Working from home and those first few months of lockdown made it seem like there was no clock, blurring the lines between weekdays and weekend, enabling people to drink more without feeling like there were repercussions.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy