VIDEO: Federal Abortion debate

(ABC 6 News) - With new abortion laws in now in the hands of the the Supreme Court and the state of Mississippi looking to all out overturn Roe versus Wade, which guarantees a woman's right to an abortion. This battle is heating up in individual states and on the...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced last week that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The news was the latest evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues. The...
One of the problems with abortion law is that it’s difficult to separate how we feel about abortion from how we feel about the law. This is worth keeping in mind as Texas and Florida Republicans, who are pushing legislatively against abortion, prepare to face down congressional Democrats pushing the other way. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a Dec. 1 date to begin hearings in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case that could end with the high court vacating Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion.
House Democrats voted on Friday to establish a federal right to abortion, moving swiftly to advance the measure after the supreme court declined to stop a Texas law effectively outlawing the procedure and as they await a separate ruling next year that could further erode access. The legislation, named the...
ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal appeals court plans to hear arguments Friday on whether it should overturn a lower court ruling that permanently blocked a restrictive abortion law passed in Georgia in 2019. The hearing comes amid a heightened focus on abortion with the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this...
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A federal appeals court is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions. The law would ban abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy and prohibit abortion if down syndrome is the sole cause for the procedure. An attorney for Planned Parenthood...
The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Why it matters: The Mississippi attorney general is asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion.
GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies Thursday in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, as each sought to cast the other as extreme. The candidates in the closely watched race met at the Appalachian School of...
The first gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin on Thursday was a combative standoff over political differences as much as personal jabs. The hourlong forum at the Appalachian School of Law in Southwest Virginia, about seven weeks before the Nov. 2 election, forced the candidates into...
A federal judge on Wednesday agreed to consider blocking the enforcement of a new Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks. In his order, Judge Robert Pitman set a preliminary injunction hearing for Oct. 1, where he’ll hear arguments over whether the implementation of Senate Bill 8 should be put on hold pending a ruling on its constitutionality.
Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit on Thursday to overturn the state's new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which he described as a scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States" because it interferes with a right to abortion recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
A Missouri federal appeals court will hear arguments today about the future of abortions in the state. At question is a 2019 law that bans abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. The law also prohibits abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. A decision isn’t expected for several weeks.
PERRY, Ga. — Thousands of people decked out in Make America Great Again hats and American flags came to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Saturday to see a pro-Trump slate of candidates and the former president in his first visit to Georgia since January. The candidates include the latest...
The same campaign topics that dominated in the weeks leading up to California’s recall election were front-and-center days later in the first debate of Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate and former Governor Terry McAuliffe deeply differed over their views of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and abortion...
GRUNDY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and businessman Glenn Youngkin faced off in the first gubernatorial debate on Thursday night. The two men are vying for the state's top office and wasted no time attacking each other's views on tough issues like vaccine mandates and abortion. The...
ATLANTA – The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Friday on Georgia’s controversial abortion law, and justices said they were inclined to wait on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi abortion law before issuing a ruling. “That would be the prudent way to proceed,” said...
The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily block enforcement of the state's new law that bans abortions after about six weeks. This step, a major move by the Biden administration against the highly controversial law, follows a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department last week. The Biden administration asked the court late Tuesday to implement the preliminary injunction while the lawsuit plays out in federal court.
“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.
In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
