Exclusive Interview – Writer-Director Chris Blake on making Distancing Socially during lockdown

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the release of the horror/thriller The Stairs, Cinedigm is next dabbling in the quarantine comedy world with Chris Blake’s Distancing Socially. Starring comedy veterans Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Andy Buckley (The Office), and Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation), the film takes a humorous look at love, friendship, and the idea that a world of increased connectivity naturally allows for greater miscommunication. Composed of a series of comical vignettes shared across a telecommunications app, the film focuses on the everyday problems of a group of loosely connected characters that play out virtually across a world in lockdown. Jessika Van (The Messengers), Melanie Chandra (Code Black), and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl) round out the top-billed cast. The film also stars Emma Fitzpatrick, Blythe Howard, Ted Welch, Jay Larson, Graham Outerbridge, Dawan Owens, and up-and-comers Sierra Katow, Matthew Hancock, and Willie Macc. Making a movie, virtually, is not an easy task, so we spoke to Blake about what that was like and what audiences can expect with Distancing Socially. Distancing Socially will be released on digital and On Demand October 5, 2021.

