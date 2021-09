Shop sign at the Grower’s Market. Photograph by Kristine Kearns. For months, I have yearned to spend my mornings walking into the town of West Chester and going to local farmers markets. I adore the idea of giving back directly to the community and going green in my daily routines with a little more control over where my food comes from. Recently, that time has arrived. For my first couple weekends living in the area so far, I have spent almost every Saturday morning at the West Chester Growers Market either accompanied by a friend or flying solo; admiring fine fruits, vegetables and buying some food for my own consumption.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO