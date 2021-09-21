CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Bank of the SIerra donates 1,400 backpacks to students

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 8 days ago

From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators and other school supplies. The backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year. More than 50 percent of the students at the schools who received backpacks are on a free or reduced-price meal plan.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shandon, CA
Local
California Education
Fresno County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Fresno County, CA
Education
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#Backpacks#School Supplies#Financial Literacy#Charity#Sierra#Bank Of The Sierra#Sunnyside High School#Avenal High School#Corcoran High School#Nipomo High School#Shandon High School#Lompoc High School#Farmersville High School#Lindsay High School
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy