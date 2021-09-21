Bank of the SIerra donates 1,400 backpacks to students

From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators and other school supplies. The backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year. More than 50 percent of the students at the schools who received backpacks are on a free or reduced-price meal plan.