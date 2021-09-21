What Do John Blind Boone and Sheryl Crow Have In Common?

BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston. The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office, You can also call (800) 982-ARTS (2787). The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is also stopping in Providence the day before on Friday, November 26. Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” recently came in fourth on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the top 500 songs of all-time. Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1. See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021 For more information on the tour click here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO