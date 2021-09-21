CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Do John Blind Boone and Sheryl Crow Have In Common?

By Rob Creighton
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 8 days ago
What do you think John Blind Boone and Sheryl Crow have in common? If you said they're both from Missouri, you're kind of on the right track. But, big whup? Right? What if I told you they're both members of the Missouri Roots Songbook, a sort of hall of fame for Missouri musicians. That's kind of a bigger deal. Right?

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

