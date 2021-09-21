CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Jones shared heartbreaking anecdote following 4-TD game

By Sean Keeley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all the attention was on Aaron Rodgers all week long, it turns out the Green Bay Packers player we should have been noticing is Aaron Jones. The 26-year-old running back put on a clinic during Monday Night Football, scoring four total touchdowns in Green Bay’s 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Mike Tomlin have people wondering

It’s well known at this point that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do when it comes to their future together. After a tumultuous offseason and a horrendous start to the season, the Pack is back on track and Rodgers was able to bite back at some of the critics that were coming for him.
JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Four Players Sidelined; RB Aaron Jones Limited

The Green Bay Packers have now released their first injury report of Week 4 and their Wednesday offering shows that for players failed to participate in practice earlier in the day. Not practicing on Wednesday for the Packers were linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), wide receiver Marquez...
Aaron Rodgers
El Paso’s Aaron Jones Flashes 9-1-5/EP Strong in Career Day Monday Night Football Game

The Green Bay Packers got their first dub Monday night (9/20), and El Paso's Aaron Jones got his first TD. And his second. And third, and fourth. The Detroit Lions game was Jones’ first home game since his father Alvin Jones Sr. passed away in April from COVID-19. Sadly, after the second trip to the end zone, Jones lost the chain he wears containing his father’s ashes. More on that in a bit.
Aaron Jones scores 4 times in Packers win

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, and caught 6 passes (6 targets) for 48 yards and 3 touchdowns, in a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. Jones bounced back and then some after he was bottled...
Aaron Jones Shares Great News After Monday Night’s Win

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a special plan in place to honor his father during Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. He decided to wear a necklace that contained Alvin Jones Sr.’s ashes in a football-shaped medallion. Jones’ father was certainly with him in spirit on...
Aaron Jones has four touchdowns as Packers pull away from Lions

Aaron Jones had a big game against the Lions in Week 2 last season, with 22 touches for 236 yards and three touchdowns. That was his last three-touchdown game. The Packers running back has done one score better tonight. He has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit on Monday Night Football.
Aaron Jones has amazing jewelry tribute to his late father

Aaron Jones had a monster game for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and he got to pay tribute to his late father with the big day. Jones rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 48 yards and three touchdowns, giving him four scores in the game.
UPDATE: Aaron Jones finds necklace with father’s ashes after losing it during 4-TD game

GREEN BAY, Wi. (KTSM) – The Green Bay Packers’ running back, Aaron Jones, took home a victory Monday night, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17. In honor of his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died of COVID-19 complications back in April, Jones wore a football-shaped necklace with his father’s ashes in it for the Monday night game.
Aaron Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Packers RB Scores 4 TDs vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones probably answered a lot of prayers Monday night. The 2020 Pro Bowler ran for 67 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for 48 yards and three scores in his team's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. He single-handedly wrecked numerous fantasy matchups on the final day of Week 2.
Packers roll the Lions on Monday Night Football: The Aaron Jones Game.

I haven’t dusted this off since all of those close wins against bad teams in 2019, but I think it’s applicable today:. As expected, despite an 18 point win, there are plenty of Packer fans on Twitter and Facebook making sure to tell everyone to ‘calm down, it was only the Lions.’ It doesn’t matter: Winning is winning. If you want to get bogged down by the fact that the Lions are probably a 3-4 win team, fine. If you want to get stuck in the mud and lament the fact that our best defender last night was the rain coming down in the second half, fine. If you want to say they, ‘really only played one good half,’ that’s your prerogative. But if you’re choosing to be that type of fan, then in the words of the great Hurricane Peter McNeeley, you’ve got a big dump in your pants. You can only play the team you’re scheduled to play. The Packers had the Lions on their schedule for Week 2. They took care of business, won the game, and covered -11. The offense looked a lot better (nowhere to go but up I suppose), and the defense did show signs of life. Takes:
Father's memory pushes Aaron Jones during historic night

GREEN BAY – Before nearly every football game he ever played in, ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ would take a moment during pregame warmups to locate his father, Alvin Sr., in the stands. Prior to Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions, all the Packers' Pro Bowl running back had to do was touch the pendant around his neck to feel his dad's presence.
Aaron Jones is the Packers Most Valuable Defender

Yes, you read that correctly. The most important player for the Packers defense.. is not a defender at all. The second half of last week’s game against the Lions was the closest the 2021 Packers have resembled last years’ version that rolled to a 13-3 record and to the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth. What has become fairly clear though, is that Aaron Jones may not only be the lynchpin to the Packers offense, but the team as a whole.
Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers lead Packers over Lions

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Jones recorded three touchdown catches and one rushing score while Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown tosses to lead the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Detroit Lions, ending Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Packers trailed 17-14 at halftime, but scored...
Green Bay Packers athletic trainer, Aaron Jones share touching moment

A necklace worn by Aaron Jones containing his father’s ashes was found early Tuesday morning in the Packers’ end zone by head athletic trainer Brian “Flea” Engel after Green Bay’s 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Jones’ father, Alvin Jones Sr. passed away due to COVID-19...
