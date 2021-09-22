Sumter's Fall for the Arts event postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
With COVID-19 raging again, one of Sumter's biggest art and cultural events will not be happening this fall. The Sumter County Cultural Commission announced its annual Fall for the Arts has been postponed to 2022. The festival features live musical performances, artistic displays, open mic nights and other artistic and dance activities. The committee uses fees from the week-long event to contribute to more art events in Sumter.www.theitem.com
