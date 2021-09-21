50 Thanksgiving Songs for the Perfect Holiday Playlist

When it comes to holiday music, Christmas tunes tend to get all of the glory, but don’t count out Thanksgiving. It’s true that there aren’t many tracks specifically written with Turkey Day in mind, but considering it’s a day to express gratitude, there are plenty of Thanksgiving songs to be had if you simply listen to the lyrics. Whether they’re all about family, friends, food, or being grateful for all of the things life has to offer, they set the perfect mood for the holiday with lines that double as beautiful Thanksgiving quotes. That makes them a great addition to your playlist for this year’s holiday, whether you’re spending it with family or hosting a Friendsgiving celebration.