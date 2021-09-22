CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

39.2% Of Orlando Population Is Under Age 30, 15th Least in U.S.

By Kevin Seraaj
orlandoadvocate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess likely to be tied down by family and mortgages, young people tend to be more mobile than their older counterparts. Cheaper cities where young people can afford to rent or own a home are especially attractive to those who may still be saddled with student loans or are just starting out in their careers. Nationally, people under age 30 account for about 38% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the U.S. population is aging as a whole, and many cities are grappling with the effects of having stagnant or declining young populations, some more affordable cities and states have become especially popular among younger age groups.

orlandoadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Survey: Orlando ranks as most LGBTQ-friendly travel destination in U.S.

Orlando is at the top of the list for most LGBTQ-friendly travel destinations in the United States, according to research from travel website ParkSleepFly. The rankings are based on anti-discrimination scores (using data from the Human Rights Campaign), LGBTQ events, safety, hotel prices and the number of bars and clubs. The City Beautiful has 40 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, many hotels ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
California State
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS
Motley Fool

These 10 States Have the Highest Minimum Wage

A state minimum wage of $12 or more earns you a spot on the list. There are many ways to keep your personal finances in good shape. However, having a good wage is often the key to healthy finances. Unfortunately, if you're an entry-level employee (or even a skilled employee...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Population Growth#Population Size#Census Data#The U S Census Bureau#Decennial Census#Americans#The Brookings Institute#Porch
Phys.org

Future prosperity in China is unlikely to be hindered by population aging

New research on China suggests that declining birth rates and an aging population might not hinder future prosperity when associated with better education of the young. While recent drops in China's birth rate have led to concerns about population aging and economic decline, possible negative consequences of an aging population in China could be offset by the increasing education levels in the population, according to new research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
CHINA
KTLA

U.S. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for people seeking boosters, younger children

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

US unemployment claims tick up from near a pandemic low

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market's recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newspressnow.com

Study finds St. Joseph population under 30 is below average

A new study shows St. Joseph has a below-average population of those 30 and younger living in the city. Porch.com used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the share of the St. Joseph metro population that is 30 and younger sits at 37.7%, while the national average is 38.7%.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WDTV

Study: West Virginia is the least diverse state in the U.S.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a study done by WalletHub.com, West Virginia is the least diverse state in the nation. In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, they compared the 50 states across six categories: socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity.
POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

15 Affordable U.S. Cities With the Most Population Growth

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Roofstock. Between 2019 and 2020, nearly 29 million Americans moved to new residences within the U.S., nearly 40% of whom moved to different counties or states. Rising costs of living in some cities are driving residents to more affordable locales. According to the...
REAL ESTATE
WANE-TV

Ohio seeing highest levels of hospitalizations in under 50 population

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor DeWine provided an update on the increased impact that COVID-19 is having on Ohio’s younger populations and the stress that the surge of cases is having on hospitals statewide. “The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those...
OHIO STATE
martechseries.com

Claritas Projects Hispanic Consumers Will Account for 67% of Total U.S. Population Growth in the Next Five Years

Brand new Claritas report celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by showing marketers how to engage consumers in the fast-growing Hispanic market. Claritas, LLC®, a marketing leader that helps companies find and win their best customers, today unveiled a new report in its New American Mainstream series, called The 2021 Hispanic Market Report. The report offers marketers unique insight into how to appeal to Hispanic American consumers, the nation’s fastest-growing multicultural subset.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy