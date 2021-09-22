CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.

comicbook.com

Comments / 299

Guest
7d ago

Oh no. I loved him in Sex and the City. I watch the reruns all the time. It won’t be the same without him. My condolences to his family and friends.

Reply(8)
100
Sheila Mansur
7d ago

First I would like to express my deepest heartfelt sympathy 2 his family, friends, coworkers & fans 4 their loss. Not a S.I.T.C. fan but I liked him as Mozzie in "White Collar". And yeah he was very funny on "Friends" his character caued "Ross" a lot of stress. It doesnt matter what caused his passing & no one should speculate about it not even an as "(un)educated quess" its not our buisness or concern! I hope that his soul may REST IN PEACE. & that his family friends coworkers & fans find a little peacecknowing he is now in Heaven with all the great comedians/actors that passed B4 him making each other smile & laugh! R.I.P. Willie R.I.P.

Reply(4)
53
Kbrennan7739
7d ago

He was a wonderful part of the SITC family. I loved his character, Stanford Blatch. I used to look forward to Carrie’s “Stannie Sightings”. His wardrobe was ostentatiously, flamboyant and a delight.

Reply
41
Related
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

What Was William Garson’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?

William Garson Paszamant was a renowned actor who was best known for essaying the role of Stanford Blatch (‘Sex and the City‘), one of the most beloved HBO characters of all time. In his long and illustrious career that spanned over several decades, the gifted performer appeared in over 300 television shows and about 75 movies.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker is "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of her close friend, Willie Garson. The 56-year-old actress has been left devastated by the death of her 'Sex and the City' co-star - who played her character Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the HBO series and subsequent spin-off movies - and she can't face writing a tribute to him just yet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Hawaii State
Footwear News

A Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers George Malkemus: ‘Dearest Partner, Elegant Gentleman’

A heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker remembered George Malkemus as “dearest partner” and “elegant gentleman” in a touching Instagram post today. “I cannot summon the words for a fitting tribute. He deserves prose I don’t yet have. I have to gather my thoughts,” she wrote. “Today I can only say I’m utterly heartbroken. RIP dearest partner, elegant gentleman George.” A revered executive and friend to many, George Malkemus III died Thursday in New York after a battle with cancer. He was 67. Few people knew Malkemus as intimately as Parker. Ever since the pair first partnered in 2013 to launch their SJP by Sarah...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson Dead at 55

The comedic actor was a familiar face for his many roles in films like Friday, House Party, and The Players Club among others. Comedian and actor Anthony Johnson, often credited as A.J. Johnson, has passed away. He was 55 years old. Perhaps best known for his iconic career-launching role as...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Michael Cain
Person
Rob Morrow
ComicBook

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Willie Garson After His Death

The entertainment world was met with some tragic news on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that actor Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57. The prolific actor had a career spanning four decades, including beloved roles such as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0. The news of the actor's death was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and was later confirmed by Garson's family. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reported that the actor had been battling cancer.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Hilarie Burton vows to honour Willie Garson's last wish

Hilarie Burton has pledged to honour Willie Garson by getting his book published. Hilarie Burton has promised to make Willie Garson's final dream a reality. The 39-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her former 'White Collar' co-star - who died earlier this week aged 57 following a short illness - but has vowed to keep his memory alive by getting the book he recently finished writing published.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Willie Garson’s Son Shared a Heartbreaking Look at How Much His Dad’s Love Meant to Him

Longtime fans, cast mates, and crew members of Sex and The City were shocked yesterday when news of actor Willie Garson’s death became public. The beloved actor passed away at the age of 57, following a towering career that included credits in TV series such as Hawaii Five-0, White Collar, and NYPD Blue. Among the emotional, heartfelt tributes that came following Garson’s death, none were as touching as the one shared by his son, Nathen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#Tmz#White Collar#Stargate#Wesleyan University#Yale Drama School#Cheers#Nypd Blue#Boy Meets World#Mars Atacks#Hbo Max#Big Mouth
metv.com

10 actors who played the same role as a kid and an adult

Some continued into spinoffs while others came back for reboots decades later. It can be hard for child actors to move past the characters that made them famous. Oftentimes, they leave Hollywood or transition to a job behind the camera. But some actors come back to the roles they played as youngsters, sometimes even playing them as adults for nearly as long as they did as kids!
CELEBRITIES
People

Emergency! Actor Tim Donnelly Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly reportedly died Friday at his New Mexico home of complications from surgery. Emergency! actor Tim Donnelly has died. He was 77. Tim died Friday at his New Mexico home of complications from surgery, his older brother, director Dennis Donnelly, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Los Angeles County Fire...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Art Metrano, ‘Police Academy’ actor and comedian, dead at 84

Art Metrano, a stand-up comedian best known for playing callous police captain Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” films, has passed away. He was 84. The Brooklyn-born funnyman died of natural causes at his Aventura, Florida home on Wednesday, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. In addition...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Peter Palmer, Li'l Abner Actor, Dead at 90

Peter Palmer, the veteran stage and screen actor who starred in the Broadway and big-screen musical versions of Li'l Abner, has died. Palmer died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, his son Steven Palmer confirmed. Palmer passed away just a day after he celebrated his 90th birthday. A cause of death was not provided.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy